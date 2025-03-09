Hundreds of people lined up through downtown Overland Park to watch Saturday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade started at 79th Street and Floyd in old Overland Park and then continued south on 79th to Santa Fe Drive. From there, it moved south on Santa Fe before ending at the roundabout at Robinson Street.

It was the first major St. Patrick’s celebration this year in Johnson County. Over the next week, other events, including Shawnee’s annual parade, will be held.

Take a look at some of the Post’s photos from Saturday’s festivities in Overland Park: