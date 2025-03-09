fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

Overland Park turns out for St. Pat’s parade downtown — Check out our photos

Hundreds flocked to downtown Overland Park over the weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an annual parade.
A kid and a cactus toss candy to spectators from a Taco Naco KC truck during Overland Park's annual St. Patrick's parade through downtown Saturday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Hundreds of people lined up through downtown Overland Park to watch Saturday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade started at 79th Street and Floyd in old Overland Park and then continued south on 79th to Santa Fe Drive. From there, it moved south on Santa Fe before ending at the roundabout at Robinson Street.

It was the first major St. Patrick’s celebration this year in Johnson County. Over the next week, other events, including Shawnee’s annual parade, will be held.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

