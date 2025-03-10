January 12, 1938 — March 8, 2025

Olathe

David Oliver Wright, 87, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away March 8, 2025, at Olathe Hospice House.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 13, from 9-10am at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, with services to follow at 10am. A private burial will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Olathe Hospice House.

David was born in Filer, Idaho, on January 12, 1938, the son of Raymond and Olive Wright. He graduated from Filer High School in 1956 and was known for his football ability. He attended College of Southern Idaho (CSI); Weber State University, Ogden, Utah; Fresno State University, Fresno, California, and received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Twin Falls Business College.

On August 31, 1962, he married Wanda J. Myers from Castleford, Idaho. They have since celebrated their silver, ruby, golden, and diamond anniversaries.

David’s first position was the office manager for Pacific Fruit and Produce Company. Subsequently, he worked 32 years for the Department of the Treasury branch of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS.) His career included management positions in Tax Adjustments and Taxpayer Service Branches in Ogden, Utah and Fresno, California Service Centers. He was Chief Director of Accounting and Taxpayer Service Branches at the Kansas City Service Center. During the last eight years of his career, he worked for the National Office in Washington, D.C. as Chief Revenue Accounting Branch and Project Manager of the Federal Managers Financial Integrity Act (FMFIA.)

He received numerous Special Achievement awards including the Albert Gallatin award for appreciation and recognition for his noteworthy contributions to the operations of the United States Department of the Treasury.

David served as chairman for the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) for Kansas City employees at the IRS. In addition, he served on the boards of the Shawnee Mission Cotilion and Hillcrest PTA. He was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church, Leawoodites dance club and season ticket holder of the Heartland Theater. He enjoyed traveling the USA and abroad.

David’s military service included seven years in the Idaho National Guards and Army Reserve. He was selected and attended Officers Candidate School (OCS.)

David is survived by his wife, Wanda, and their two sons, Darren D. Wright (wife Kelly) and Eric P. Wright (wife Cathy.) He was affectionately called “Papa” or “Popsie” by his four grandchildren: Madison, Avery, Stuart, and Quintin. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

David was big in stature but loving in nature. He enjoyed many activities and being with his family, the dozen group, and friends. We will all miss his love, hearty laugh, and teasing ways.

