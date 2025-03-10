Doris Baggett Goll

April 13, 1929 — March 6, 2025

Lenexa

Doris B. Goll, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday March 6, 2025 after a lengthy stay at Delmar Gardens.

Doris was born April 13, 1929 in Kansas City, MO. A graduate of Northeast High School, she worked in administrative roles, progressing to Executive Assistant in the Kitty Clover Potato Chip Company. She concluded her career at Gill Studios, retiring to take care of her mother.

Doris was a longtime resident of Overland Park and Shawnee. She enjoyed her family, travel, dogs, music, dancing, and watching sports. At the urging of her husband Wilbur, she became a fully licensed ham radio operator, a hobby they shared.

Doris and Wilbur married in June of 1970 and began their life together in Shawnee, Ks. Being a second marriage for both, Doris was happy to be part of a family she dearly loved. She mentioned numerous times that she loved having sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, her two children Jerry and Cindy Smith, her son-in-law Ron Bonne, her brother Bill Baggett, sister-in-law Norma Turville, brother-in-law Bryce Turville, and brother-in-law Lee Pitts. She is survived by sister-in-law Dolly Baggett, sister-in-law Carolyn (Richard) Catlett, sister-in-law Beverly Pitts, stepsons Bruce and Loren Goll, and 10 grandchildren.

A family graveside service is planned for 2:30pm Thursday, March 13th at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.