Edward Matthew Semple, Eddie as he wanted to be called by those closest to him, lived a life full of humor and love and passed away at home on February 25th, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Born on December 12th, 1965, Eddie was the beloved youngest child of Donald and Nancy Semple following his three siblings by eight years. He was a blond bundle of joy and had a number of nicknames over the years including Mr. Mud, Bean and Eddie-Spaghetti. He had many adventures as a young boy, including, at ﬁve years old, joining a 20-mile walk-a-thon that passed by his house only to mysteriously show up at his Aunt Sue’s doorstep, some 5 miles away.

Eddie followed in his father’s footsteps and was a talented athlete. Many fun loud hours were spent by his family cheering him on from the bleachers as he played catcher for his local baseball team. Around this time, he would meet his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Jennifer Howe, in computer class before the two began dating in April of 1984. They dated for 11 years before getting married and in the early years Jennifer recalls driving up to visit Eddie at KU, sitting across from him at his favorite bar with a frosty mug of beer and thinking “life doesn’t get better than this.” Thanks to Eddie, that proved not to be true.

Eddie and Jennifer were married on April 29, 1995 and settled into Overland Park, Kansas where they raised two daughters, Lauren and Rebecca. Being the owner of a manufacturing company in Louisburg, Kansas, came a distant third in his life.

Eddie loved spending time with his family and friends above all else. He was interested in every aspect of his daughter’s lives, from all the softball and soccer games and marching band performances he attended, to encouraging the girls’ interests in carpentry, cooking, gardening and pottery, just to name a few. He did everything he could to provide solutions to any challenges his family faced, even if he sometimes took so long to deliberate on his answers that he had to reassure them that “this long silence is me thinking.” He took great pride in being a “girl Dad.”

Eddie’s favorite place in the world was the lake house, built by his family in LaCygne, Kansas. Since his childhood, nothing made him happier than spending slow summer days ﬁshing, swimming, grilling and playing cards with his family down at the lake. The lake house will feel incomplete without him sitting on the tailgate of his truck, throwing his dog a bumper and occasionally interjecting a wise-crack or two.

Eddie came from a long line of strong, smart men who were hard on the outside, but marshmallow soft on the inside. Quick to get teary eyed, he was sentimental and kind hearted. A man of few words, he could ﬁx and build just about anything. He loved furiously and was a true ride or die; nobody messed with his family.

Eddie will be remembered for his killer sense of humor and mischievous nature. To his daughters, there was nothing that made them prouder than making Eddie laugh, or doing something that earned an appreciative “kick ass” from their dad.

Eddie leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, two daughters, Lauren and Rebecca, siblings Don Semple, Jr. (Gayle), Julie Cain (John), and Lori Withers (Gary) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Nancy.

A gathering will be held in April to celebrate Eddie’s life.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.