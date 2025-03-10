Jeffrey Pieper

August 10, 1964 — March 5, 2025

Leawood

Jeffrey Robert Pieper, 60, of Leawood, Kansas, died on March 5, 2025 due to sudden and unforeseen complications from cancer. He passed away peacefully, his family surrounding and holding him.

Jeff was born on August 10th, 1964 to Barbara and Grantley Pieper in Decatur, IL. He had an ideal childhood, spending most of his time on a basketball court, football or baseball field.

After graduating from Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, IL, he went on to study business while playing football at Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. His four years at Benedictine yielded lifelong friendships, an undefeated 1985 football season and the opportunity to meet the love of his life, Lisa Ernst.

Upon graduation in 1986, Jeff started his career, married Lisa and obtained his Master’s from Baker University. He and Lisa had three children, Delaney, Keaton and Mackenna, the pride and joy of his life. His nearly 40 years in business led the family from Kansas City to Dayton, OH and Denton, TX with stints in Seattle, New Orleans and Philadelphia. Each locale brought incredible, lasting friendships. Throughout all his business ventures, he most relished watching his kids pursue their passions. He also enjoyed time with friends, reading two or more books a week, golfing as often as possible, playing Scrabble and welcoming spirited conversations with Lisa regarding politics and current events.

Jeff was a challenger and also a cheerleader in all aspects of his life. He pushed everyone to do better and be better. He was aware of and incredibly grateful for the many privileges bestowed upon him. Jeff’s family will remember him by his intensity, generosity, sense of humor and dry wit, his voracious reading, kindness, humility and, above all, his constant love and support. He will be missed dearly.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, his brother, Steve, and his grandson, Mason. He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Delaney Thome (Alex), son Keaton Pieper (David Plesha), daughter Mackenna Pieper, father Grantley Pieper and granddaughters Riley and Madison Thome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mason’s Genomic Journey Endowment.

Rosary

Friday, March 14, 2025

6:00 – 6:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Visitation

Friday, March 14, 2025

6:30 – 8:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Celebration of Life Service

Saturday, March 15, 2025

10:30 – 11:30 am (Central time)

Church of the Resurrection United Methodist Church – Wesley Chapel

13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.