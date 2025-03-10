Rick D. Tavis

November 26, 1949 — March 7, 2025

Overland Park

Rick Tavis, 75, passed away on March 7th, 2025. He is survived by his spouse Rita Tavis; his brother Jim Tavis; his brother and sister-in-laws Bob and Reva Sparks, and Scott and Diedre Keeler; two nephews Robert Tavis and Luke Keeler; four nieces Jamie Adams, Shana Keeler, Mellissa Keeler, and Erin Keeler. Rick was an employee of the Marley Cooling Tower Company for over 50 years. Rick accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior in the First Baptist Church of Odessa, Missouri in 1960. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, a tree or gift, please donate to the Blinded Veterans Association or charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.