May 26, 1953 — March 4, 2025

Shawnee

Ricky Lee Haun, 71, passed away on March 4, 2025, at his home in Shawnee, Kansas. Though he faced health challenges in recent years, his passing came as a shock to those who loved him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rick was born May 26, 1953, in Orrville, Ohio, to Delmar and Edna (Keim) Haun. After graduating from Orrville High School in 1971, he attended the University of Montana, where he pursued journalism and embraced the beauty of the outdoors. His time in Montana strengthened his love for nature, an appreciation that stayed with him always. He later chose to enlist in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Andrew Jackson, a ballistic missile submarine.

Following military service, Rick graduated from the University of Connecticut and landed his first writing job as a reporter for the Tri-Town Newspaper in Rockville, Connecticut. He transitioned into the advertising industry, writing copy for a variety of New England-based manufacturing companies, where he developed a love of all things horsepower. That love led him to John Deere, where he would flourish in his career, travel the world, and develop relationships with his colleagues that he would cherish for the rest of his life. After retiring in 2016, concluding 28 distinguished years, he continued to freelance, always eager for his next project.

Rick married Cathryn on April 19, 1991, in Moline, Illinois. Together, they had two children, Eric Tyler and Meghan Elizabeth, and Rick warmly embraced Cathryn’s daughter, Gretchen Aline, as his own.

Rick cherished vacations with family to Florida, summer and fall fishing trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin, and memorable international journeys to Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, who brought him so much happiness.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman who found adventure and joy throughout each season: Summer – walleye and pan-fishing, Fall – upland bird hunting, Winter – waterfowl & whitetail deer hunting and Spring – crappie fishing, turkey hunting and foraging for the ever-elusive morel mushroom! He also enjoyed landscaping at home, grilling meats on the smoker, reading, walking and birdwatching in his backyard. Rick had a gift for lively conversation, a positive, upbeat outlook on life, and a knack for inspiring others to be their best. Whether gathering with family and friends or offering a thoughtful word, his wisdom, humor, and quick wit left a lasting impression that will not be forgotten.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cathryn; children, Eric Haun of Chicago, IL, Meghan Haun (Conner Seitz) of Enid, OK, Gretchen (Marie) Lausten of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Clayton Seitz of Enid, OK, Adele, Stephani, Margret, and Carl Lausten of Overland Park, KS, and sister, Debra Barnes of Orrville, OH.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Edna Haun, and younger brother, Jim Haun.

Services

Visitation will be Friday, March 14, 2025, from 4:00–6:00 pm at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 11100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS. The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 15, at 10:00 am CST at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church with Reverend Karen Wright officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church.

The memorial service will be viewable remotely via livestream at: https://gcpc.org/

Acknowledgments & Memorial Contributions

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the University of Kansas Cancer Center for 12 years of exceptional care, as well as to the Advent Health Home Health team, especially nurse Shannon, for her compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either of the following:

The University of Kansas Health System Fund Development, 11300 Corporate Avenue, Suite 240, Mailstop 9241, Lenexa, KS 66219-1374 or online at: giving.kansashealthsystem.com

Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church 11100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.