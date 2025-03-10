Robert Culler

November 6, 1951 — March 6, 2025

Overland Park

Robert D. Culler passed away unexpectedly in the early morning from a heart attack at his home on March 6, 2025.

“Bob” was born on November 6, 1951 and was the youngest son of Robert S. Culler and Lucy Smith Culler of Washington, NC.

Bob graduated from Washington High School and then entered into the Naval Academy. He graduated from United States Naval Academy in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree as a member of the 6th Company. After completing his service obligation, he pursued a career in the telecom business. Later in 1990 he earned an MBA in Business Administration from Campbell University.

He served his 5 years of active duty starting on the U.S. Constellation. He completed his military career in the reserves and retired after 20 years as Lieutenant Commander.

He began his career at Carolina Telephone Company which eventually merged with Sprint Corporation where he worked for the next 34 years from 1980 to 2014 in various positions in product development, product management, and marketing. His job at Sprint ultimately brought him and his family from North Carolina to Overland Park, Kansas where he lived the rest of his life.

After he retired from Sprint, Bob became very active in the Navy League where he served in many positions including most recently Vice President of Membership. He was even awarded a certificate of appreciation based on his commitment and service to the organization. He also was the President of the Naval Academy Alumni Association for 10 years where he organized several social events to bring the Kansas City Chapter together. One of his favorite events to plan was the annual Army Navy football watch party. Go Navy! Beat Army!

Bob is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Debra Culler and his two daughters, Lindsay Hamilton and husband Brett Hamilton and Ashley Culler Marley and husband Eric Marley. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Avery and Wyatt and his adored cocker spaniel, Piper.

Bob will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor, his patriotism, and his passion for watching sports and playing the game of golf. He will always be a beloved husband, father, and proud Papa.

Bob always credited graduating from the Naval Academy for much of his success in life. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, Bob would appreciate a donation to the Naval Academy Foundation (www.usna.com/give).

Services will be held in Overland Park, Kansas at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on March 13, 2025 at 1:00pm with the reception following at 2:00pm

