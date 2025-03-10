Obituaries March 10, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Ronald E. Gress Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL January 20, 1944 — March 1, 2025 Overland Park Ronald’s obituary will be posted soon. His service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on his guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you. Visitation Friday, March 14, 2025 9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Friday, March 14, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Burial Friday, March 14, 2025 11:00 – 11:15 am (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleJeffrey PieperNext articleDoris Baggett Goll