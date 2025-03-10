January 28th, 1932 – February 26th, 2025

Rowena Jane Lacer, 93, long time resident of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed of natural causes on February 26, 2025, at Hillside Village, DeSoto, KS.

Rowena is survived by her children, Richard Mauk, Jr (Omaha, Nebraska), Charles Mauk (Baldwin City, Kansas), Cathy Dulaney, Susan Maukand Mary Mauk (all of Raytown, Missouri) and her brother, Gene Keil of Harrisonville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Knight, two brothers, Frederick and Donald Keil, spouse Lloyd Lacer, and two sons, Albert and Fred Mauk.

Rowena was born on January 28, 1932, in Independence, Missouri during the depths of the Great Depression. She attended elementary and high school in Independence, Missouri. She married Richard Mauk in Independence, Missouri in 1949 shortly after the end of World War ll. Together they built a new home in suburban Independence to begin raising a family. The family relocated permanently in Baldwin City, Kansas in 1959 where Rowena focused on rearing their 7 children, guiding them through school and supporting their many extracurricular activities.

During those years, Rowena, while being very busy with home and children, also developed other personal skills and interests. She studied art through a correspondence school, perfecting her oil painting and water colorskills to a very professional level. She also persistently developed her skills on the piano and community chorale. Rowena traveled with the chorale group to Europe and other tours.

Through various personal and family challenges, Rowena’s positive faith and resilient spirit blossomed. As a single mother needing to care for the family needs, Rowena attended community college to earn her LPN degree, launching a nursing career enabling her to provide stability for the family.

Rowena enjoyed her marriage with Lloyd Lacer for 3 decades before Lloyd’s death in 2017. During all her years, Rowena always maintained a warm and hospitable home with open arms and heart to all their many friends, neighbors and family.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced soon.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.