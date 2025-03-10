Steve Weaver

July 23, 1961 — March 6, 2025

Merriam

Steven J. Weaver, born on July 23, 1961, in Kansas, passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 63. His passing leaves a profound sense of loss among those who knew and loved him.

Steven was a man whose life was marked by simplicity and joy found in the company of his family and the tranquility of nature. He excelled in the lifelong role of a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. His gentle spirit and love for life’s simple pleasures left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege to know him.

He had a deep passion for fishing, often using those peaceful moments by the water to bond with his family and reflect on life’s blessings. Camping trips with his wife, Kellie, their cherished son, Jason, and their two faithful dogs, Sadie and Maddie, were among his most treasured memories. He also loved watching his favorite sports teams with his wife and son: the Kansas City Chiefs, KU Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and the Kansas City Current. These moments were punctuated by outdoor cooking, singing along to country tunes, and basking in breathtaking sunsets, all of which brought him immense joy.

Steven’s aversion to cold weather made every summer day a gift, as he delighted in sitting outside in his wheelchair, soaking up the warm sunshine with his family and dogs nearby; these were his favorite moments, filled with warmth, love, and contentment.

Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jeanette Weaver and Phillip Eugene Weaver, Steven leaves behind a legacy of love. He is survived by his oldest brother, Jerry Weaver of Shawnee, middle brother, Tim Weaver of Lee’s Summit; his Wife, Kellie Weaver of Merriam, and his son, Jason Weaver of Kansas City, who will continue to cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Both will take place at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate the life of a man who was loved deeply and will be missed dearly.

In memory of Steve, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, or to the National Kidney Foundation.

His spirit will forever remain alive in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace, embraced by eternal warmth and surrounded by the songs he loved.

