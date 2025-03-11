A message from Starlight: Fly to Starlight for Underneath a Magical Moon on April 5

Starlight invites you to fly into a fantastical world of adventure, where time stands still, the impossible seems possible, and if you close your eyes and believe, then you really can make anything happen.

Underneath a Magical Moon is set in an ordinary back yard where three children, Wendy, John and Michael, are having a sleep out one summer evening.

However, it’s a full moon, and Wendy just can’t get to sleep so she begins to tell her brothers the story of Peter Pan. Slowly but surely, they are drawn into the famous tale. They fly, they swim, they sail and fight battles, and conjure up Neverland in their own back yard.

Audiences of all ages love Underneath a Magical Moon!

“That was truly magical”

“Thank you for a very magical show – a great introduction to theatre for my child!”

“Magical, I’m 41 and cried… [it was] so, so lovely”

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person Tuesday-Friday at Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO, 64132.

Underneath a Magical Moon is part of the Performances for Young Audiences Series featuring international, award-winning theater companies to inspire and engage young people and families.

Tutti Frutti are an international touring company creating high quality work for children and families to enjoy. Based in Leeds, England, Tutti Frutti has been delighting children ages 3 and over for more than 30 years.