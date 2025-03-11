October 31, 1959 — March 9, 2025

Lenexa

Charlie Carter, 65, of Lenexa, KS passed away on March 9th, 2025. He was born on October 31, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Loris and Mary Carter. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 15th at 10:00 am at Queen of the Holy Rosary – Wea, 22779 Metcalf Rd, Bucyrus, KS 66013. Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Please check back soon for full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.