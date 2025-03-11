Dale Oscar Boots

May 21, 1934 — March 8, 2025

Prairie Village

Dale O. Boots of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully at 12:27am March 8, 2025. Dale was born in Garnett, KS May 21, 1934 to Oscar & Edith (List) Boots. He was the 5th of 5 boys. All have passed. He married Barbara Eileen Hurla on Oct 12, 1963.

Dale had been a resident in Prairie Village since March 1964. He lived there for 61years. He retired from Owen’s-Corning Fiberglas on June 30, 1994 (at age 60). After 391/2 years, ending his successful career as Planning Analyst Supervisor. He was a Veteran of U.S. Marine Corp. After enlisting, he did 16weeks basic training in San Diego, CA. Then, shipped out to Okinawa, Japan assigned to Underwater Demolition & Rescue. Training missions included being shot out of a submarine in two-man teams. Dale eventually returned to El Toro Marine Corp Air Base near Long Beach, CA, assigned to Military Police Unit. Duties included serving as guard at base prison & patrolling with civilian police. He received Honorable Discharge Sept 27, 1961.

Dale loved swing dancing with mom to the song, “Kansas City”, being involved with his kids’ activities, maintaining his beautiful lawn, gardening & growing gigantic sunflowers, watching Chiefs football also. He was proud of his strong Conservative Republican views.

He was a member of Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 370.

Dale is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; five children: Mindy (Eric), Monte (Brenda), Marcy (Doug), Matt (Jodie) and Maria; 9 grandchildren: Dustin, Tyler, Taylor, Brock, Breanna, Brayden, Brynn, Colton, Wade; and 2 great-grandchildren: Harper and Oliver.

Family will be grateful for donations to:

Chidren’s Mercy Hospital : http://www.childrensmercy.org

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: www.stjude.org

Saint Labre Indian Catholic School www.stlabre.org

Visitation

Saturday, March 15, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Funeral Service

Saturday, March 15, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Burial

Saturday, March 15, 2025

12:15 – 12:30 pm (Central time)

Corinth Cemetery

3301 W 83rd St, Prairie Village, KS 66206

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.