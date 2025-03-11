February 13, 1925 — March 8, 2025

Edith F. Stanish passed away on March 8, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born 100 years ago on February 13,1925 in Niagara Falls NY to Anthony and Caroline (Moon) Franjone. She is preceded by her husband Chester Stanish, sisters Vivian Franjoine, Catherine (late Walter Stanish), Felicia (late William Pendergast) and Romilda and brothers John (late Bernice) Frangoine and Joseph “Pep” of Niagara Falls NY. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Stanish of Olathe, KS and son Gary (Susan) Stanish and two grandchildren, Caroline and Ellie Stanish of Superior, CO and several nieces and nephews.

Edith attended Niagara Falls High School and following graduation began a lengthy career as a legal secretary working for the same attorney for more than fifty years. Edith married Chester in 1947, and they lived together in Niagara Falls in the same house for over 60 years before moving to Kansas in 2012 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Edith never ran a marathon but was a very active mother never sitting down except for coffee. She learned to drive so she could take her children to school and return to work. Family was always first starting with dinners on Sunday. She always found time during the week to keep a clean house, get the clothes ironed, pay the household bills, help with homework and even learned to knit so she could make sweaters for her children during the winter months. Edith had many talents. She was a good cook; desserts were her specialty, especially apple pie and cookies.

Edith sewed since high school and made several Halloween costumes for her grandchildren and loved being called “Grandma”. Around 1985 she got the quilting bug and became an avid quilter joining a quilting group in Niagara Falls that included women from Niagara Falls and Ontario, Canada. After moving to KS, she became a member of the Blue Valley Quilters Guild using her talents to help make lap blankets for nursing homes. Edith’s quilting companion was Abby, a mix breed terrier that was gifted to her from her Canadian quilting friend. Abby and Edith could often be found at the Heritage Dog Park with Abby sniffing her way through the trails and Edith reading on a park bench. Although she lived in Kansas, Edith remained an avid Buffalo Bills fan; Go Bills! During warmer weather she enjoyed sitting on the patio watching the birds and learning about their species with the help of her iPad and the Merlin app.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143 rd. Street, Olathe KS on ______ at ____. Edith will be buried at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Niagara Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prince of Peace Capital Building Fund 16000 W. 143 rd. St. Olathe KS 66062, Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) or Wayside Waifs (WaysideWaifs.org). The family wish to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice, their neighbors and friends.

