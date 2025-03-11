Esther Bowers

November 23, 1922 — March 7, 2025

Olathe

Esther H. Bowers, beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 102. Born on November 23, 1922, in Luverne, Minnesota, Esther lived a long and fulfilling life marked by love, laughter, and an unwavering spirit.

After completing secretarial school, Esther got a job working for the federal government. She moved first to Washington DC and then Chicago, where she met the love of her life, Glenn. Throughout her accomplished career as an Administrative Assistant in the Financial and Insurance Industry, Esther demonstrated dedication, resilience, and an unmatched work ethic. Her colleagues and friends admired her integrity and attention to detail in all her endeavors.

Esther’s greatest joy was found in her family and the simple pleasures of life. A skilled seamstress and baker, she delighted in creating beautiful garments and delicious treats for her loved ones. Her kitchen was often filled with the warm aromas of her cooking, where she shared countless meals and memories with family and friends.

An avid enthusiast of crossword puzzles, Bingo, and reading, Esther embraced every opportunity to learn and engage her vibrant mind. She loved to dance and was a passionate shopper who could find the perfect treasure in any store and enjoyed sharing these finds with her family.

A devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church for 61 years and then Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Esther drew strength from her faith, which guided her throughout her life’s journey. Her spiritual community provided her with a sense of belonging and purpose, and she cherished the friendships and fellowship she found there.

Esther is preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Bowers; her daughter, Jan Alston; her parents, Thomas and Ella Hartness; her brother, Donald Hartness; and her sister, Opal Peterson.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter through her surviving family, including her grandchildren: Nicole Alston-Harris, Phillip Alston, Micheal Alston, and Erica Alston; her great-grandchildren: Geena Harris, Jayde Alston, Micheal Alston II, Leah Alston, Elyse Cunliffe, Kingston Cunliffe, and Kinslee Cunliffe; and her great-great-grandchildren: Romeo Suarez and Elena Esther Suarez and several nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate Esther’s remarkable life will be held with a visitation at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS, at 11:00 AM. Later, a memorial service will be conducted at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Prairie Village, KS, at 2:00 PM.

In honoring Esther’s memory, we remember her strength, kindness, and gentle spirit that touched so many lives. Her legacy will continue to inspire her family for generations to come. May she rest in peace, forever held in the arms of those she loved.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.