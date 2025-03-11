George “Ray” Mills, Jr.

February 25, 1942 — March 7, 2025

Shawnee

George R. “Ray” Mills Jr., a lifelong resident of Shawnee, Kansas passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on February 25, 1942, in Kansas City, Ray dedicated his life to loving and providing for his family.

Ray was preceded in death by his beloved children, Mary, Melanie, and Tim, who he now joins in eternal rest.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Judy, who stood by his side through every step of their journey together. Ray also leaves behind his loving sons, Dan Mills and his wife Kathryn, and Mark Mills and his wife Rachel. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren: Jack, Drake, Austin, Ava, and Arianna.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on Friday, March 14th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m at the Amos Family Funeral Home at 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 15th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.

Ray’s steadfast dedication to his family will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the love of those who have gone before him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.