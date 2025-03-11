Howard Lee Handshy, 77, passed away March 7, 2025, at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.

He was born in Oswego, Kansas, to Howard W. and Virginia Lee Handshy on October 22, 1947.

Howard was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, the Genesis Sunday School class, and sang in the Chancel Choir. He was part of the support team for Project 1020 shelter in Lenexa, Kansas. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing basketball and softball; after retirement was able to take daily walks and travel for sightseeing and family visits.

He is preceded in death by both parents. Howard is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Terrill; daughter, Amanda; grandsons Cole, Rhys, and Amos; brothers, Mark Handshy (Robyn Berger) and Brian Handshy (Ronda) and a loving extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with Visitation (10:00am) and Service (11:00am) at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15315 W 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66062.

The family would like Memorial gifts to go to the Aldersgate UMC Chancel Choir and the Building Fund.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.