April 20, 1940 — March 8, 2025

Overland Park

John L. Monteil Sr., affectionately known as “Gramps,” passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 8, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on April 20, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas, he lived a vibrant and inspiring 84 years filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose life was a testament to hard work, passion, and the importance of family. As the owner of Honey Do Handyman, he built not only a successful business but also a legacy of dedication and service that touched many lives. His hands-on approach and unwavering commitment to excellence were admired by all who knew him.

Beyond his professional life, John was a man of varied interests and heartfelt connections. An avid fan and participant of sports, he played soccer well into his sixties, demonstrating his love for the game and his remarkable spirit. As a former season ticket holder for the Chiefs, Comets, and Sporting Kansas City, his enthusiasm for supporting local teams was infectious, and he even received the 7 Man Award for the Comets.

John’s love for adventure was evident in his passions for golf, hunting, camping, and canoeing, activities he often enjoyed with family and friends. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, and his presence was felt deeply within the community.

Preceded in death by his parents, George E. Monteil Sr. and Thelma Monteil, his brothers Charles and James Monteil, and his beloved great-granddaughter Hadley Layne White, John’s memory will forever be cherished by those he leaves behind.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Suzie Monteil, who stood by his side through life’s every moment. His legacy continues through his daughter Gina Fish and her husband Ed, his son John Monteil Jr. and daughter-in-law Rechelle, his daughter Lisa White and her husband Scott, and his son Jeff Monteil. His grandchildren, Jessica Fish, Brian Fish, Jeremy White his wife Sara, Katlen White, Ryan Monteil, Dylan Monteil, Shane Monteil his wife Skyler, Evan Monteil, and Brianna Monteil, along with his great-grandchildren Kasie Hardin, Elijah Hardin, Braelyn McEnroe, and Kaia White, will always carry forward his spirit of kindness and joy.

A rosary service will be held on March 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., followed by a visitation from 5:30 to 6:30pm, and funeral service at 6:30pm all at the Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, 66203. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate John’s remarkable life and bid farewell to a truly extraordinary man.

Though he has left this world, “Gramps” has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, strength, and laughter will continue to inspire generations to come.

