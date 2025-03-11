Mike Frizzell March 11, 2025 Emergency Response 1 injured in fiery crash on K-7 in Shawnee near where fatal wreck occurred last week Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Shawnee firefighters worked to douse a vehicle fire on Kansas Highway 7 near 47th Street Monday afternoon. Photo via the Shawnee Fire Department on X. A serious crash is being investigated on Kansas Highway 7 in northwestern Shawnee for the second time in less than a week. The latest crash occurred on Monday evening, when a southbound Jaguar sedan crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into a railroad bridge between 43rd and 47th streets. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened at about 5:27 p.m. and identified the vehicle as a 2021 Jaguar XF mid-size luxury sedan traveling southbound on K-7 just south of 43rd Street. According to the highway patrol’s online crash log, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit the bridge barrier wall. The car then rolled onto its roof and caught fire. The bridge carries K-7 traffic over the BNSF Railway’s Topeka Subdivision. Recorded radio traffic stated that several witnesses to the crash stopped and were able to pull the injured driver out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. A Kansas City Scout traffic camera caught an image of the vehicle on fire in the northbound lanes of K-7. Image via KC Scout. A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance, with the assistance of a Shawnee firefighter, transported the injured 62-year-old man to an area hospital in critical condition. The highway patrol lists the injured driver as a Shawnee resident. According to recorded radio traffic, both of the man’s legs were broken in the crash, and he is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence. Troopers said the man was wearing a seat belt, and his injuries are listed as “suspected serious.” Shawnee firefighters worked for about 15 minutes to fully extinguish the car fire and a small grass fire that spread below the bridge near the railroad tracks. Shawnee Police and the Kansas Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of K-7 at 47th Street as Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash scene. A tow truck removed the crashed car, and both northbound lanes reopened at about 8 p.m. Shawnee Police also investigated a two-vehicle crash that killed two people at the intersection of Kansas Highway 7 and 47th Street on Wednesday, March 5. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleThis mostly undeveloped tract in southern Overland Park eyed for new subdivisionNext articleA message from Starlight: Fly to Starlight for Underneath a Magical Moon on April 5 LATEST HEADLINES A Kansas tax credit can help build thousands of affordable homes. Lawmakers want to cut it This mostly undeveloped tract in southern Overland Park eyed for new subdivision Former JoCo commissioner Charlotte O’Hara announces bid for governor Capitol Update: Rep. Angela Stiens wants to lower waitlist for intellectual/development disabilities (I/DD) waivers Fired federal workers from JoCo lament ‘chaos,’ confusion created by DOGE’s mass layoffs