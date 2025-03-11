Sep 07, 1941 – Mar 04, 2025

Larry L. Steiner, 83, passed peacefully in his sleep in Lenexa, Kansas, on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. Larry was born in Sabetha, KS on September 7, 1941 to the late Ezra and Mildred Steiner. Larry grew up on the farm in Northeast Kansas active in sports and 4-H. Larry graduated Morrill High School in 1959. Larry started his working career with computers at General Motors and spent 14 years in this endeavor.

Larry worked full time and went to college full time for 4 ½ years and graduated from Kansas University in 1966 – he was a lifetime KU alumni member. Following his computer career, he entered the insurance and financial field and spent the next 34+ years in this field prior to his retirement in 2014. He earned his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations from The American College. He was past president of the Society of Financial Service Professionals of Kansas City, a member of Johnson/Wyandotte Estate Planning Chapter and a member of the Employee Benefits Professionals Association (EBPA).

Larry was an avid sports buff and officiated high school football and high school and college basketball for 15 years. He enjoyed attending and watching KC Royals and KC Chiefs games on TV. He also was a member of the “Nutty George” golf group. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Overland Park where he was an usher, a communion server, a member of the choir, a member of the Thursday morning men’s bible study, a member of the couples’ small group bible study, and a Stephen Minister. Larry was honored as the 2016 alumni of the year by Morrill High School.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, eldest sister Dana, and wife Linda. Survivors include his 6 children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. The children are: Steve (son) and Donna Steiner; Duane (son) and Vivian Steiner; Diane (daughter) and Brian Wink; Rick (son) Harter; Suzann (daughter) and John Novotny; and Carol (daughter) and Terry Magelssen; Sisters Linda Sue Goodwin and Janet Rife, and many cousins.

Services will be held Saturday March 29 at Christ Lutheran Church. 11720 Nieman Road, Overland Park Kansas 66210. Visitation is 10:00, followed by a Celebration Service at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to Christ Lutheran Church of Overland Park, KS.

American Heart Association

By Mail: https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give/mail-a-donation Online https://pages.heart.org/why-give

Christ Lutheran Church of Overland Park

By Mail: 11720 Nieman Road Overland Park, KS 66210

Online https://pushpay.com/kiosk/christlutheranoverlandpark

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.