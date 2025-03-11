Norton was born on June 18th, 1936 and passed away on March 8th, 2025 at the age of 88.

Norton Starr, Devoted Family Man, Mentor, and Mathematician, Passes Away at 88

Norton Starr, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated mathematician, passed away on March 8, 2025 in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 88. Born in Kansas City to Raymond and Hortense (Davidson) Starr, he grew up in a home that nurtured his love of learning. He attended the Pembroke Country Day School (K12) before studying at the California Institute of Technology. He then earned his A.B. from Harvard College and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he also completed a postdoctoral fellowship and received the prestigious Goodwin Medal for Conspicuously Effective Teaching.

The most significant moment of Norton’s life came in 1957 when, as a senior at Harvard, he attended the Ivy League/Seven Sisters picnic in Kansas City and met Irene Stiefel, a soon-to-be freshman at Smith College. That serendipitous meeting sparked a lifelong love story. Their marriage in Kansas City, in July 1959, was followed by Irene’s two years of weekly commutes between their Cambridge home and the Northampton campus to complete her A.B. Their bond was a true partnership, built on shared intellectual curiosity, unwavering support for each other’s careers, and above all, love for their family.

In 1966, Norton and Irene moved to Amherst, where they filled their home with warmth, laughter, and learning. Norton became a Professor of Mathematics at Amherst College, devoting 43 years to his students and colleagues before returning to Kansas City in 2013. He found great joy in teaching, particularly in analysis and probability, and had a special interest in the misuse of data and mathematics. His pioneering work in computer graphics during the 1970s was widely exhibited and frequently used in journals and texts. As department chair, he played a key role in the construction of the College’s new mathematics building. His off-campus sabbaticals were in Waterloo, Ontario and Christchurch, New Zealand. Despite his many academic accomplishments, Norton’s greatest pride was his family.

He was a deeply involved father to Ethan and Andrew, encouraging their curiosity and intellectual pursuits. He was always present—whether helping with school projects, sharing books, or engaging in deep discussions about math, puzzles, and the world. His sons fondly recall afternoons spent in the Amherst College Math Department Library, where they absorbed the love of learning that defined their father’s life. Later, he embraced his role as a grandfather to Jeremy, with whom he shared his passion for trains, puzzles, chess, and the joy of discovery.

Beyond academia and family, Norton had an insatiable intellectual curiosity. He was a dedicated New York Times reader, an avid crossword solver, and a lover of classical music. He and Irene enjoyed biking, traveling, and attending international puzzle conferences, where Norton delighted in collecting intricate, three dimensional wooden puzzles. He also gave back to his community, serving for years on the board of the Amherst Farmers Market and forming friendships that spanned generations.

Norton is survived by Irene, his beloved wife of 65 years; his two sons, Ethan and Andrew (Amy); and his cherished grandson, Jeremy. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Lawrance D. Starr and Raymond (Pete) Starr, and his brother-in-law (Richard Stiefel).

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Norton’s memory may be made to the Amherst Survival Center, Amherst College, the Linda Hall Library, or a charity of one’s choice.

Obituary published by Louis Memorial Chapel.