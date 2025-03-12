Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 4 – fading colors

Maintaining the exterior of your home in Kansas City is vital for both its aesthetic appeal and its structural integrity. In previous posts, we discussed issues like chalking, the importance of caulking, and the urgency of addressing peeling paint. Now, let’s focus on another significant indicator that it’s time to repaint your home: fading colors.

Why do paint colors fade?

Fading colors occur when the pigments in the paint break down due to various environmental factors. This can happen for several reasons, including:

Sun exposure: The strong UV rays from the sun can cause the paint to fade over time. Homes in sunny areas, like Kansas City, are particularly susceptible to this issue.

Poor quality paints: Inferior paint products often lack the necessary UV inhibitors to prevent fading, leading to a quicker loss of color vibrancy.

Weather conditions: Harsh weather conditions, such as rain, wind, and extreme temperatures, can accelerate the fading process by causing the paint to degrade more quickly.

Pollution: Airborne pollutants can react with the paint, causing it to fade faster than expected.

Inadequate application: Hiring a low-quality contractor or relying on the “Stan-in-a-van” that your neighbor got a good deal from often results in paint being watered down or applied too thinly, leading to premature fading. Trust us, it’s worth avoiding this approach.

Identifying fading colors



Spotting fading paint is straightforward. Here’s what to look for:

Dull or washed-out appearance: The paint color may appear less vibrant or washed out compared to its original hue.

Uneven fading: Some areas of the exterior may fade more quickly than others, especially those exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods.

Chalking: Fading is often accompanied by chalking, a powdery residue on the paint’s surface that indicates significant degradation.

Steps to address fading paint



To restore your home’s exterior and ensure a long-lasting finish, follow these essential steps:

Choose high quality paint: Invest in top-tier exterior paint designed to withstand Kansas City’s local weather conditions. Consider products like Benjamin Moore Aura® or Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh®, which offer UV inhibitors and fade-resistant properties. These paints are part of our “Best” tier paint job in our Good-Better-Best package and are included in our exclusive Forever Warranty on qualifying homes. Regular maintenance: Conduct regular inspections and maintenance to identify early signs of fading and address them promptly. This can help prolong the life of your paint job. Proper preparation: Before repainting, ensure the surface is clean and free from any residue. Sand and prime the surface to create a smooth, even base for the new paint. Professional application: Consider hiring professional painters to ensure the paint is applied correctly. Professionals have the expertise and tools to provide a smooth, even coat that will last for years.

Mission Painting’s Expertise



At Mission Painting, we understand the challenges posed by the Kansas City climate and the importance of maintaining vibrant exterior colors. Our team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle fading paint effectively. We focus on thorough preparation, using high-quality materials, and precise application to deliver a finish that not only looks great but also stands the test of time.

Don’t wait – act now

Fading paint is a clear sign that your home’s exterior needs attention. Addressing it promptly can enhance your home’s curb appeal and protect it from further damage. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule your consultation and restore your home’s beauty and integrity. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll dive into additional indicators that it’s time to repaint your exterior and provide more tips on maintaining your home’s beauty and protection.