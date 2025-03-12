Olathe Police are investigating a crash that critically injured a man on Tuesday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of 138th Street and South Greenwood Street at 7 p.m. to investigate a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash scene was about a third of a mile west of Pflumm Road on 138th Street, directly behind a Menards home improvement store.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters reported a two-vehicle crash with one person down on 138th Street just east of South Greenwood Street.

In an emailed response to questions, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo confirmed that the injured pedestrian is a 62-year-old man.

Moncayo said the man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

At the scene, a pickup truck and a trailer belonging to a landscaping company had been rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo XC60 SUV.

Police could be seen conducting field sobriety tests on the driver of the Volvo SUV.

“The driver [of the SUV], a 57-year-old female, remained on scene, was not arrested and is cooperating,” Moncayo said in his email.

Police did not say which vehicle struck the pedestrian or if the landscaping truck and trailer were stopped in the roadway when the Volvo SUV hit the trailer.

As investigators combed the scene Tuesday night, 138th Street was closed from South Greenwood to Pflumm Road.

The road reopened at about 9:30 p.m.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.