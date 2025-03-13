Eva Ellen Murphy

December 26th, 1933 – March 4th, 2025

Eva Ellen Welker Murphy died Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, at Aberdeen Village Senior Living Community in Olathe, KS.

Eva was born on December 26, 1933, in Wood Lake, Nebraska. Her family lived in several small towns in Nebraska. She graduated from David City High School in Nebraska in 1951, and the Mary Lanning School of Nursingin Hastings, Nebraska in 1954. She was married to William E. Murphy in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 13, 1955, and moved to Wichita, Kansas shortly after, where they enjoyed life together until he died in 2011. Eva worked as a pediatric nurse until after her sons were born.

A member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wichita, Kansas since 1956, she was active in everything from choir to being an Elder and Session Member. She took care of the gardens at church, supported many local charities, and drove for Meals on Wheels for many years.

Eva became a school nurse in 1972 and worked for 21 years at several schools throughout Wichita. She was the nurse at West High School until she retired in 1993. While working, she earned her master’s degree from Kansas State University in 1984. She was active in several local and national school nursing organizations.

She and Bill retired in 1993 and spent their golden years camping for weeks in the mountains of Colorado in the summer, and Texas during the spring. They travelled to all fifty states and all the provinces of Canada. She also circled the globe traveling with to more than 60 countries across six continents in search of historic sites, remote Irish Pubs, and the perfect serving of ice cream. She was an avid birdwatcher, with hundreds of species spotted around the world. She followed the Shockers, KSU Wildcats, Mizzou Tigers and her beloved Cornhuskers.

She was preceded in death by Bill (her husband of 56 years), parents Charley Haele and Ida Welker (Baker), and her brother Richard Welker.

Survivors include her sons Mitchell of Little Rock, AR and Michael (Karen)of Roeland Park, KS, two granddaughters Bridget Quick (Travis) of Mission, KS and Kathryn Smith (Evan) of Shawnee, KS; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Cameron Smith of Shawnee, KS; sister and brother-in-law Jerry and Janice Salber of Lincoln, NE; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

After living 65 years in Wichita, she moved to Aberdeen Village(Presbyterian Manor) Senior Living Community in Olathe, Kansas to be closer to family.

Eva had a strong, lifelong faith that comforted her to the end. She is rejoicing with her Savior in Heaven and so many friends and family. Her ready smile, love of family, kindness and amazing gardening skills will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 22nd, 2025, at 2pm at Aberdeen Village, 17500 W 119th Street, Olathe, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to Trinity Presbyterian Church, or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Kansas City.

Meals on Wheels Donation: Wichita-https://www.wesharegiving.org/app/giving/WeShare-20001694?tab=home

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.