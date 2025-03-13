Mar 12, 1967 – Mar 07, 2025

Lori Ann Schwichtenberg was a caring partner, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many—a creative and compassionate soul who touched countless lives. It was rare for her to enter someone’s life without leaving a lasting impression. On March 7, 2025, Lori left this world surrounded by family and loved ones in the comfort of her home in Prairie Village, Kansas, after a courageous battle with cancer and other health complications.

She was born to Harold and Ruth Schwichtenberg on March 12, 1967, in Waseca, Minnesota, where she later graduated as part of the Class of ’85 at Waseca High School. In addition to Minnesota, she called many other places home, including Burlington, IA; Overland Park, KS; Stoughton, WI; Durham, NC; Kansas City, MO; and her final home in Prairie Village, KS. Through these moves across the country, she formed many meaningful connections and friendships that remained strong until her passing.

Lori’s life work spanned many occupations and endeavors, but the most prominent aspect of her personality was her passion for sharing creativity and bringing out the creativity in others. Whether through scrapbooking with Creative Memories, photography, journaling, or repurposing and upcycling to express her vision and aesthetic, she always had a handful of projects in progress. Her journey eventually led her into real estate, where she found another caring community, lasting friendships, and an outlet to help others. This passion was evident in the way she created a home—one that was comforting, inviting, and filled with spaces to entertain and create lasting memories.

When she wasn’t immersed in creative pursuits, she was finding inspiration in nature. She enjoyed countless evenings with friends and dogs around a campfire, traveling to Minnesota with the camper to visit family, hiking in the wilderness, and simply appreciating the great outdoors. She also loved attending concerts and seeing some of her favorite artists perform live.

Following her initial breast cancer diagnosis, Lori devoted much of her energy to advocating for breast cancer awareness and survivor support. She frequently participated in 5K walks with her sister and close friends and attended support events with The Giving Professional KC, where she shared her story as a speaker and took part in a breast cancer awareness fashion show.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life for Lori on Monday, March 17, 2025, at The Yellow Barn, 11272 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, Kansas 66061, between 1:00 and 4:00 PM.

Lori is survived by her loving partner, Dale Owens; two sons, Anthony Schwichtenberg and Keelin (Ashley) Austin; her father, Harold (Barbara) Schwichtenberg; siblings, Amy (Paul) Sommerfield and Daniel (Lisa) Schwichtenberg; and nieces and nephews, Taisha, Mitchell, Clinton, and Tiffany, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Schwichtenberg, as well as her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.