Miguel Parra, III

June 27, 1952 — March 7, 2025

Lenexa

Miguel Edward Parra III was born in Kansas City, Missouri at St. Mary’s Hospital on June 27, 1952 to Elvira Solis Parra and Mike Parra, Jr. Miguel was well known to his friends as “Shoe”, to his first cousins as “Lalo”, to his kids he was Dad, and to his grandchildren he was “Paw Paw” or Grandpa.

Miguel is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Elvira (Solis) Parra, his two brothers, Jack Parra and Raymond Parra, Sr., his sister Leandra “Lupe” Gonzales, and nephew, Ricardo Gonzales.

Miguel lived in the Kansas City area his entire life. He attended Westport High School up until his Senior year when he left school to enlist in the United States Marines. Miguel was ranked as a Lance Corporal and during his service he was in active duty in Vietnam. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Meritorious Mast recognition; Rifle Marksmanship Badge; and Good Conduct Medal.

Miguel had various jobs in his life but his most memorable was working for the United States Post Office. He was a carrier for approximately 8 years. Little did he know many years later one of his daughters would marry his USPS supervisor’s son.

Miguel loved his family dearly – especially his grandchildren. He truly has never met a stranger and everywhere he went, he knew somebody. Miguel enjoyed telling jokes, sharing stories; He had a love for action movies, old westerns, and crime shows, and in his healthier years was active in bowling. Miguel was an avid Chiefs fan and enjoyed the Royals.

Miguel’s health began to fail him in 1999 due to the effects of alcoholism and colon cancer. He struggled most of his life with alcoholism that affected him physically and mentally. During his last few months of life, Miguel began to share with others how his alcoholism affected his life, his body, and his relationships. He did not want his children and grandchildren to suffer like he had due to his choice for alcohol.

On March 21, 2021, Miguel gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ in front of his family, friends, and Christian brothers and sisters. He was baptized at Second Baptist Church of Argentine under the leadership of Pastor Ronnie D. Taylor. On March 7, 2025 at 2:11 pm, Miguel entered into the presence of the Lord.

Miguel is survived by his children, Frank Parra, Lori (Demetrious) Peters, Sara (Anthony,Sr.) Clayton, Anna Parra, and Mark Parra; his grandchildren – Desire’ Peters, Xavier Peters, Vanessa (Willie) Gates, Angelia Sitton, Anthony Clayton, Jr., Larry Clayton, Alex Clayton, Aaron Clayton, German Wallace, Abigail Parra, Jasmine Parra, Ceira Parra, and Kyndra Carpenter Parra; and 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Anthony (Lydia) Parra; sisters, Nance Parra and Delphina (Joseph) Martinez; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to the following people who helped us through these past years and months with our dad. We will never be able to thank you all enough! Michelle Schloegel, JessieMay Miller, Angel Harjo, Lauren Reyes, and Ms. Gwen Griggs. The genuine love, care and concern you provided our dad and us was truly above and beyond your call of duty.

We also want to thank Delmar Gardens of Lenexa for providing our dad with services and stability including his favorite staff taking time and truly understanding him. A HUGE thank you to Catholic Hospice. The Catholic Hospice team provided love, support, and genuine concern in walking us through the process. Michelle, Kristi, Tobi, Monteka, and Deacon Jim we are forever grateful.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.