A frozen yogurt shop is coming to downtown Olathe, joining the flurry of momentum as developers and businesses remake the area.

Isaac Collins, local franchisee of three Kansas City area Yogurtini stores, plans to go independent and rebrand under a new name, Fifth & Emery.

As part of the rebrand and move into downtown Olathe, Fifth & Emery will open new shops in Shawnee and Lenexa as well.

Fifth & Emery is coming to 126 N. Cherry St.

The frozen yogurt shop plans to move into a redeveloped building just off Cherry and Park streets, near the Johnson County Square.

Fifth & Emery will join Austins Bar & Grill at the redevelopment, which has been dubbed County Square Commons.

Once construction finishes, the new Olathe store will open in March 2026, Collins estimated.

“I think Olathe’s downtown has really good bones to it,” he said. “I saw the plans for what they’re about to do with Olathe over the next five to 10 years, and I want to be a part of that energy.”

Fifth & Emery will have a new look and new offerings

For the past decade or so, Collins has been the franchise owner of Yogurtini’s Overland Park location, as well as two stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yogurtini brand operates under the umbrella of Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Going forward, all three of Collins’ stores will become Fifth & Emery stores, with each new store in the future to bear the new name as well.

“From the beginning, when I started my entrepreneurial journey, I loved that I was able to kind of get my sea legs underneath me by being a franchisee, but the goal was always to own my own (stores),” he said. “Being an independent brand could allow us to bring in any product offerings that we want, but also run it 100% the way that we want to.”

The name itself serves as a “shout out” to Collins’ family. The “Fifth” is a nod to his son’s name (Isaac V) and the “Emery” is the middle name of his his daughter, Sage.

“My wife and I, we both didn’t grow up with much, and so what we did grow up with was a lot of love and family,” he said. “Family always meant a lot to both of us, because that’s kind of what we had. So everything that we do as a married couple of seven years has been for our children — to give them something generationally, to leave behind for them.”

As part of the rebrand, Collins said all stores will get a new refreshed interior look — from new chairs and murals to more greenery and wood decor.

Fifth & Emery’s offerings will also expand from what was offered at Yogurtini. Collins plans to add more sweets like chocolates, caramel apples and dipped fruits to the menu.

More Johnson County expansion is planned for Fifth & Emery

Collins said the brand is eyeing two more Johnson County locations in Lenexa and Shawnee.

Details are still being worked out, he said, but the Lenexa location could open as soon as this summer. The Shawnee location will likely open in the fall of 2026.

Embarking on something new holds a lot of unknowns, but Collins said it’s been exciting to get to start the adventure alongside his wife, Rachel Collins, and his children.

In time, he hopes to make Fifth & Emery the type of iconic brand that Kansas Citians recognize just by name — similar to the likes of Sylas and Maddy’s and Joe’s.

“The support from the Kansas City community has been amazing,” he said. “It is one thing being a known business owner who’s a franchisee, but when you go independent, it’s a whole other level of respect and support. That has been really cool to see.”

