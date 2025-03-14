Despite ‘underwhelming’ plan, Overland Park green lights drive-thru coffee shop at new retail center

A 7Brew coffee drive-thru can move forward as part of the OsLo Marketplace at the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road, but the Overland Park Planning Commission had some lingering holdups.

Earlier this week, the planning commission voted 9-0 to approve a final development plan for the drive-thru coffee shop concept in the OsLo Marketplace commercial center.

Commissioners were concerned about OsLo Marketplace plans

In early 2025, when the revised development plan for the project came to the planning commission for consideration, members expressed disappointment with the number of drive-thrus proposed in what was once billed as a retail hub and the site layout, among other things.

Commissioners in January also worried about what they viewed as a lack of architectural compatibility of the drive-thrus and other commercial buildings with the nearby OsLo Living apartment complex, noting specifically how the prospective 7Brew could stick out.

During the meeting on Monday, commissioners still had some remaining concerns about the site, particularly worried about the landscaping proposed at the parcel as well as within the wider commercial district backed by the Frey family trust. (Members of that family previously ran a garden and tree nursery for decades on this corner.)

Ultimately, the planning commission decided to let the 7Brew go forward with a new look, albeit with an extra stipulation about site landscaping before the project reaches the building permit phase.

Still, Commissioner Matt Masilionis called the current plan “underwhelming.”

“We’ve talked about drive-thrus and the concerns the city has about drive-thrus,” he said. “Let’s start figuring out how to make drive-thrus beautiful. Let’s start figuring out how to make them incorporated with the overall theme of a development, not just isolated.”

7Brew will have a new look at OsLo Marketplace

Originally, the 7Brew planned for the OsLo Marketplace was going to have blue and dark gray exterior coloring with some lighter gray bricks.

Under the newly approved final development plan, the drive-thru coffee shop is expected to have a warmer-toned exterior. The building will still have some blue and gray colors as well, keeping in line with the typical look of 7Brew coffee spots.

City staff said they expect the 500-square-foot coffee shop to be more architecturally compatible with the rest of the development and the nearby OsLo Living apartment complex following these modifications.

As 7Brew is a drive-thru coffee operation, there will not be any indoor seating offered.

What’s planned at the OsLo Marketplace?

In addition to the 7Brew, two other drive-thru restaurants are proposed.

Plus, there will be another multitenant retail building and a Chase Bank branch included.

No other tenants have been announced for the two remaining drive-thru slots or the additional tenant spaces.

Next steps:

Down the line, the planning commission will need to sign off on final development plans for the other buildings in the OsLo Marketplace.

The timeline on all of that is unclear.

Before the city will issue building permits for the 7Brew, the developer will need to work with planning staff to refine the landscaping layout, per the planning commision’s additional stipulation.

