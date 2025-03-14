Each week during the 2025 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker. The topics are of the lawmakers’ choosing and are not fact-checked.

Below is a submission from Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson, who represents Kansas Senate District 7, covering a portion of northeastern Johnson County.

Earlier this week, the Post published Capitol Updates from Republican Rep. Angela Stiens of Shawnee and Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston of Overland Park.

Rising property taxes was the number one issue I heard about on the campaign trail. That’s why I’ve introduced several bills to provide needed relief.

Expanding the property tax rebate program

SB 215 expands eligibility for the existing property tax rebate program for seniors and disabled veterans in two ways.

One criteria for qualifying for the rebate is that the assessed value of the taxpayer’s home must be below a certain amount. My bill would increase the value threshold from $350,000 to $450,000. It also includes an annual increase for inflation.

A second criteria for qualifying for the program is that the taxpayer’s Kansas adjusted gross income must be below a certain amount. My bill would increase the income threshold from $50,000 to $80,000 and exclude Social Security payments from the definition of income.

The language of this bill was added to HB 2231 and passed by the Senate Tax Committee. I am hopeful it will pass the full Senate next week.

While adjustments made by the committee will affect this number, Johnson County testified that this bill would allow an additional 12,000 households to qualify for the program and stated that this expansion is “vital to ensuring seniors and disabled veterans can utilize this program.”

Establishing a property tax task force

SB 195 would establish a property tax task force to study our property tax system and formulate improvements.

Our increasingly fast-paced legislative calendar makes it hard to give these complex issues the in-depth treatment they deserve. That’s why convening experts to do a deep dive makes sense.

Reducing the statewide property tax levy

My final bill, SB 217, increases the residential exemption from the state’s 20-mill property tax from the first $75,000 in assessed value to the first $125,000.

I was also proud to support SB 35, which eliminates the state 1.5-mill property tax levy that funds maintenance and renovations of state buildings and replaces that funding with money from our treasury.

While this will only provide a small amount of property tax relief, any reduction in property taxes is worth noting.

How to stay in touch

It’s a privilege to represent our community in the Kansas Senate. I can be reached at Ethan.Corson@senate.ks.gov or (785) 296-7390.

Each week the Legislature is in session, I send an email newsletter discussing what I’m working on. If you’d like to receive it, please sign up here.

Additionally, myself, along with Reps. Stephanie Sawyer Clayton, Jarrod Ousley, Jerry Stogsdill and Rui Xu, as well as Kansas State Board of Education member Melanie Haas and Johnson County Commissioner Becky Fast, hold a monthly town hall at the Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St., in Mission.

During this year’s session, our town halls are at 9:00 a.m. on each of the following Saturdays:

March 22

April 26

You can also join us virtually.