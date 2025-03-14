Frances Louise Lintecum

1933~2025

Frances Louise Henningson Lintecum passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2025, at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas. We thank the wonderful staff there who were so kind and caring.

She was born May 26, 1933, in Oberlin, Kansas at Benton Memorial Hospital to Carl and Ruth Glad Henningson. She was baptized and confirmed at Enne Swedish Lutheran Church in Herndon, Kansas.

She took piano lessons from early childhood, won several awards, and was in demand as an accompanist. She also played the cornet in high school.

Frances graduated from Decatur Community High School in 1951 and enrolled at University of Kansas. She joined Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was a cheerleader. She was proud to have cheered at the first game in Allen Fieldhouse and remained an avid lifelong KU fan. She graduated in 1955 with a degree in education.

She met Dean Lintecum on a blind date on November 11, 1956. They were married in Oberlin on June 16, 1957, and enjoyed a life together in Prairie Village, Kansas until Dean’s passing in 2003.

Frances began teaching first grade at Overland Park Elementary School after college. She had 30 students in her class with no assistant. She later taught preschool at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church for 28 years where she had several second-generation students. You could say she was born to be a teacher, by nature and following in her mother’s footsteps.

She was multitalented and along with her skill on the piano she was a gifted seamstress and could work wonders in the kitchen, making a lot out of a little. She was an A-1 mother who emphasized and modeled learning and creativity.

Frances was an active member of PEO Chapter AZ. She volunteered at Children’s Mercy and Lawrence Memorial Hospitals. She was a member of the PTA and served as a Republican precinct committeewoman.

After nearly 50 years in Prairie Village, she moved to Lawrence in 2005. She stayed active with tai chi, bridge, mahjong, book and welcome clubs, as well as trips to theatrical and musical productions and Jayhawk sporting events into her 90’s.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ruth, sister Irene Henningson Parr, brother Stanley Henningson, and husband Dean Lintecum.

Survivors include daughter Ann Lintecum (Steve McLane) of Prairie Village; son Neal (Julie Frick Lintecum), dearly beloved, lights of her life grandson Jackson Dean and granddaughter Annika Grace of Lawrence; brother and sister-in-law Bob and Sally Henningson of Oberlin; and several nieces and nephews.

Frances had a strong, lifelong faith that comforted her to the end. Her ready smile, warm sincerity and amazing cooking will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Always modest, she requested a private graveside service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Manor Resident Council Fund (please note Frances Lintecum in memo line) through Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044; or the Head Start program operating in the building where she taught first grade at 8155 Santa Fe, Overland Park, KS 66204 or Donate to Growing Futures – GROWING FUTURES EARLY EDUCATION CENTER, INC.

Obituary published by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory.