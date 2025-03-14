John Manoski

May 30, 1930 — March 10, 2025

Shawnee

John A. Manoski, a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, in Gardner, Kansas, at the age of 94. Born on May 30, 1930, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, John lived a life rich with love, dedication, and adventure.

John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he was stationed at Forbes Field in Topeka, Kansas. During his service, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. It was in Topeka that he met the love of his life, Rosemary, whom he married and shared 65 wonderful years until her passing.

After his honorable discharge, John worked as a supervisor in the garment industry before becoming a self-employed wallpaper hanger, a career that showcased his meticulous attention to detail and strong work ethic. He was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, embodying the values of charity, unity, and fraternity.

John had a passion for the great outdoors, spending many joyful hours hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved taking road trips with Rosemary, exploring new places and creating lasting memories. At home, he found peace in watching nature documentaries and tending to his vegetable garden.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemary, son Steve Manoski, parents John and Stephanie, and six siblings, John is survived by his daughter Rosanne and son-in-law Dan Thiry; grandsons Mark Ensminger and Mike Ensminger (Kara); step-grandson Ray (Erin) Thiry; great-grandsons Aiden, Calin, and Connor Ensminger; great-granddaughters Avia and Kora Ensminger; step-great-granddaughter Lauren Thiry; sister Joan Shuba; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family and friends will forever cherish his humor, orneriness, and the love he had for them all.

A Rosary will be held at 10 AM on April 4, 2025, followed by a Mass at 11 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartstrings Community Foundation by CLICKING HERE.

We will miss your humor and orneriness and the love you had for all of your family. Enjoy your beer and kielbasa and don’t pick on Mom too much!

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.