May 30th, 1945 – March 2nd, 2025

Gardner, Kansas

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Riley Hall on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Born on May 30, 1945, in Wichita, KS, to Robert Vernon Hall and Olive Lorraine Cupples, Bob grew up in Pleasanton, KS, where he graduated from Pleasanton High School, Class of 1963. He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Pittsburg State University.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army as a Field Artillery Officer, including a tour of duty in Korea. He continued his military service in the Kansas Army National Guard, commanding the unit in Pleasanton, where his father had also served. Later, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve as an instructor at the Command and General Staff College, ultimately retiring as a Colonel after 30 years of service.

Alongside his military career, Bob built a successful professional life as an auditor, working with Fireman’s Fund Insurance and most recently with The Audit Store.

He was a devoted husband to the late Wilma Jean Donelson, and together they built a home filled with love, laughter, and deep family connections. His children—Charlene Hall, Serennè Musto, Brianne Good, and Robert Vernon HallJr.—were his greatest pride, and he cherished every moment spent with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Lawrence Michael Dierkes.

Bob shared a lifelong bond with his siblings: Doug Hall, Michael Hall, Vicki Keith, Renee Brockett, and Kevin Gangel.

A man of many passions, Bob found joy in the simple things—collecting stamps, listening to jazz, and immersing himself in history. He appreciated the beauty of a well-played melody, the stories behind the stamps he collected, and the knowledge that each moment in life, no matter how small, was something to be cherished.

Bob didn’t just express love—he lived it. He showed up for his family, his friends, and anyone in need, always offering his kindness, wisdom, and steady presence. His legacy of love and generosity will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Though we grieve his passing, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved wife, the love of his life. His spirit will forever be a part of the music, the memories, and the lives of those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at American Legion Post #19,

315 Meadowbrook Circle, Gardner, KS 66030.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion in Bob’s honor.

Dad, Papa—thank you for everything.

We love you, and we will miss you every single day.

Cremation by Cremation Center of Kansas City

