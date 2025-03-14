SMSD News: Read Across SMSD March 2025 – Join In

One of the best aspects of music is how it can create experiences where everyone can “Join In.” Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation joined students in making music at Sunflower Elementary to highlight this theme.

Led by music teacher Calista Martin, students shared a drum performance, featuring a variety of percussion instruments and rhythms. Click here to see a video.

Their performance ties in with the March 2025 Read Across America featured elementary book “Jam, Too?” by Ja-Nay Brown-Wood. This book tells the story of a group of people who start jamming on the beach, adding instruments as they go. There is one child we all get to know, who does not have an instrument, but finds a way to be a part of the fun.

“This book reminds us how sometimes we all bring something different to the group, but we can all play a part in making an experience new, and different, and better,” Hinkle shared.

Following their drum performance, Hinkle shared with the students at Sunflower that their school had received a $1,200 Excellence in Education grant from the Foundation. This grant will allow for the purchase of musical instruments specifically made to help students with special needs play musical instruments.

“Thank you so much,” Martin expressed after the news was shared with the students. “We are so glad that more students at Sunflower Elementary will be able to jam too!”

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

