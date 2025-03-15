Your Library: Life-saving opioid antidote naloxone is available at county libraries

While it may not be very often that a book literally saves someone’s life, there is a new service at Johnson County Library that does exactly that.

Since just before the first of the year, the opiate overdose antidote naloxone has been available free of charge to anyone at six of the fourteen Library branches.

“Libraries are more than places where people come for books and computers,” said Jared Harper, a regional manager for the Library system. “They are an important place that supports health and well-being for our community.”

With the threat of opiate overdoses increasing in the county, the Johnson County Library Board voted last year to partner with Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to become a distribution center for this life-saving miracle drug. The goal, in part, is to foster a safer, more informed and prepared public, Harper said.

Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, according to the National Institutes of Health. Naloxone, commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, is an opioid antagonist, meaning it attaches to the opioid receptors in the brain and reverses and blocks the effects of the drug. It works only for overdoses from opioids, such as heroine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.

“But while it is only good for opioids, it is not dangerous if someone is overdosing from something else,” explained Elizabeth Lawlor, director of epidemiology at Johnson County DHE. “It’s not going to do any harm.”

Lawlor said anyone who thinks they might come in contact with someone who could potentially overdose would be wise to have some naloxone on hand.

“Anyone has the potential to save someone’s life,” she said, adding that users themselves or loved ones of users should keep some naloxone on hand. Teenagers may also be potential overdose victims so parents, chaperones or teachers could consider having some available. “Anyone, really. You never know.”

It is relatively easy to administer naloxone to someone who has overdosed, even if they appear to be unconscious, Lawlor said. Simply squirt the drug up the person’s nostrils. If the person does not respond, a second dose can be given after a couple of minutes. Detailed instructions are provided with each package of naloxone.

“The first thing you should do is call 911,” Lawlor said. Naloxone only stays in the body for 30 to 90 minutes, while opioids can remain in the system much longer. Overdose victims need to be monitored even after the naloxone is given.

The naloxone doses are kept on the public floors of several Library branches and are accessible without asking staff for help. Patrons can take as many doses as they need. Harper said staff only monitors the supply inventory and requests more doses when the stock is low.

Since the medicine was first available at the Libraries, nearly 800 boxes (two doses each) have been given away, Harper said. Lawlor said the county is expecting a new shipment of doses in a couple of months.

In addition to the naloxone, the Library and health department partner on the distribution of COVID tests. A memo of understanding between the two agencies states: “Johnson County Library will provide space at Library locations for patrons to pick up public health supplies on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, contingent upon continued Federal, State & Local Funding and available supply.”

Because of limited supply, naloxone currently is only available at six Library locations: Cedar Roe, Central Resource, Gardner, Lenexa City Center, Merriam Plaza and Oak Park. Find your nearest location at jocolibrary.org/locations. In addition to the Library, the health department works with Johnson County Mental Health clinics and Johnson County Corrections to make naloxone available.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom