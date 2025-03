While the weather was a bit chilly, big crowds showed up for the City of Shawnee’s 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

On a slightly chilly Sunday afternoon, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, the City of Shawnee hosted a variety of events, including a parade down Johnson Drive, Shamrock O’Market featuring local vendors, food and crafts, and the annual Duck Race at Herman Laird Park.

In case you missed the parade, you can watch a video of the city’s livestream on Facebook.

Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures: