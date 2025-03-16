Mike Frizzell March 16, 2025 Local Sports SM Northwest repeat as boys basketball champs, BV North take home girls’ title Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys basketball team, top, and Blue Valley North girls team won Kansas Class 6A state titles in Wichita Saturday. Photos via X. Shawnee Mission Northwest and Blue Valley North won the Kansas Class 6A boys and girls basketball championships, respectively, on Saturday. For SM Northwest, it was the second year in a row the Cougars’ boys basketball team brought home a state title. And for BV North, it was another notch in the belt in the already legendary career of coach Ann Fritz, who now has five state titles to her credit. SM Northwest repeat as boys champs Saturday was championship day inside Koch Arena at Wichita State University with a battle between two Johnson County schools, Olathe North and SM Northwest. The Eagles never led in the game, coming within one point at times, before the Cougars extended the lead to 11 in the third quarter. They were persistent, but the Cougars held the Eagles at arm’s length, winning by a final of 63-56. GAMEDAY Final @SmnwHoops defeats Olathe North 63-56 to complete the 24-25 “Run It Back” tour. Your 6A State Champions with a total team effort led by David Birch and his staff. Thank you. #EveryDayChampions @smnw_office @theSMSD @SFLLeagueKS @KSHSAA @PaskeKSHSAA @810varsity pic.twitter.com/TATViSJ32W — SMNW Athletics (@SMNWAthletics) March 15, 2025 Cougars senior and University of Illinois commit Keaton Wagler played all 32 minutes of the game, finishing his Northwest career with a double-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Wagler was also a perfect nine for nine from the free throw line.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. Olathe North finished the season with a 17-7 record. The Cougars finished the season with a 23-3 record, only suffering one loss to a Kansas opponent, losing to the Mill Valley Jaguars in an away game in January. SM Northwest exacted revenge against Mill Valley in the state quarterfinal round Wednesday, defeating the Jaguars 76-52, before topping Maize, 63-55, in the semifinal Friday. BV North wins girls title In the Class 6A girls final on Saturday, also played in Wichita, the Blue Valley North Mustangs faced the Derby Panthers. BV North senior Jaliya Davis, a McDonald’s All-American and University of Kansas basketball commit, led all scorers with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Your 6A STATE CHAMPS! Congratulations @bvnbball! Thank you to our band, cheer and the best trainer Myles! pic.twitter.com/yInqoT4vOj — BVNMustangs (@MustangsBvn) March 16, 2025 The Mustangs dominated throughout, leading by 27 with a minute left in the game and coasting to a final score of 65-39. BV North finishes the season with a record of 20-4. This year’s title is Mustang Head Coach Ann Fritz’s 5th state title in her career. That ties her husband, former Blue Valley Northwest Head Coach Ed Fritz, who is now the head coach at North Kansas City High School. Three Olathe squads advanced to the state quarterfinals in Wichita this week. Fifth-seed Olath North defeated fourth seeded Olathe South on Thursday before falling to Derby in the semis. Olathe West, the seven seed, lost to two-seed Wichita Heights in the quarterfinal round Thursday. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleYour Library: Life-saving opioid antidote naloxone is available at county libraries LATEST HEADLINES Prairie Village dog bite leaves infant in critical condition Capitol Update: Sen. Ethan Corson backs measures aimed at property tax relief Search continues for missing Olathe man last seen on March 3. His family is asking for help Despite ‘underwhelming’ plan, Overland Park green lights drive-thru coffee shop at new retail center Jack in the Box fast food chain has closed its Olathe location