Shawnee Mission Northwest and Blue Valley North won the Kansas Class 6A boys and girls basketball championships, respectively, on Saturday.

For SM Northwest, it was the second year in a row the Cougars’ boys basketball team brought home a state title.

And for BV North, it was another notch in the belt in the already legendary career of coach Ann Fritz, who now has five state titles to her credit.

SM Northwest repeat as boys champs

Saturday was championship day inside Koch Arena at Wichita State University with a battle between two Johnson County schools, Olathe North and SM Northwest.

The Eagles never led in the game, coming within one point at times, before the Cougars extended the lead to 11 in the third quarter.

They were persistent, but the Cougars held the Eagles at arm’s length, winning by a final of 63-56.

SM Northwest junior Ethan Taylor, who is over seven feet tall, led all scorers with 19 points on his way to a double-double with 15 rebounds, six assists, and one block.

Cougars senior and University of Illinois commit Keaton Wagler played all 32 minutes of the game, finishing his Northwest career with a double-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Wagler was also a perfect nine for nine from the free throw line.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Olathe North finished the season with a 17-7 record.

The Cougars finished the season with a 23-3 record, only suffering one loss to a Kansas opponent, losing to the Mill Valley Jaguars in an away game in January.

SM Northwest exacted revenge against Mill Valley in the state quarterfinal round Wednesday, defeating the Jaguars 76-52, before topping Maize, 63-55, in the semifinal Friday.

BV North wins girls title

In the Class 6A girls final on Saturday, also played in Wichita, the Blue Valley North Mustangs faced the Derby Panthers.

BV North senior Jaliya Davis, a McDonald’s All-American and University of Kansas basketball commit, led all scorers with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Your 6A STATE CHAMPS! Congratulations @bvnbball! Thank you to our band, cheer and the best trainer Myles! pic.twitter.com/yInqoT4vOj — BVNMustangs (@MustangsBvn) March 16, 2025

Mustang senior and Harvard basketball commit Aubrey Shaw also earned a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Mustangs dominated throughout, leading by 27 with a minute left in the game and coasting to a final score of 65-39.

BV North finishes the season with a record of 20-4.

This year’s title is Mustang Head Coach Ann Fritz’s 5th state title in her career. That ties her husband, former Blue Valley Northwest Head Coach Ed Fritz, who is now the head coach at North Kansas City High School.

Three Olathe squads advanced to the state quarterfinals in Wichita this week.

Fifth-seed Olath North defeated fourth seeded Olathe South on Thursday before falling to Derby in the semis.

Olathe West, the seven seed, lost to two-seed Wichita Heights in the quarterfinal round Thursday.