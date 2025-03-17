Police in two northeast Johnson County cities are investigating two grocery store burglaries.

Prairie Village police were called to investigate the latest break-in at the Hen House, 6950 Mission Road, on Monday morning.

Sergeant Josh Putthoff, a spokesperson for Prairie Village Police Department, says officers were called to the store at 4:55 a.m. after an employee arrived for work and found broken glass.

“Video footage indicated the building was burglarized just after midnight,” Putthoff said. “We are still investigating and attempting to identify the suspects as well as the exact loss.”

Just over a week ago, the Hen House in Fairway, 2724 W. 53rd St., was burglarized by unidentified suspects.

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo tells the Post the break-in happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 9.

Thurlo says the suspects targeted the pharmacy area of the business.

In both cases, the suspects broke glass in the front entry doors of the stores.

On Monday afternoon, a piece of cardboard still covered the lower glass panel in one entry door at the Prairie Village store.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.