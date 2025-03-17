Jeff Schutte

June 7, 1974 — March 9, 2025

Olathe

Jeffrey Robert Schutte, 50, of Olathe, Kansas unexpectedly passed at home on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Jeff was born June 7, 1974, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Norm and Lori Schutte. He spent most of his life in Olathe, Kansas and graduated from Olathe South High School.

Jeff was the most handsome, hardworking, loyal and dependable man. He always had a job and took pride in himself and his work. Always willing to share his vast knowledge. Jeff worked at Dietrich Industries in Lenexa, KS, United States Postal Service in Overland Park, KS, and for the last 13 years at Exxon Mobil Grease plant as master grease maker in Olathe, KS.

Jeff loved his family, his home, his job, guns, knives, cooking, cars, and video games. He was a beloved husband, dad, “Pop Pop”, son, brother, and coworker. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Heidi Marie Schutte, who has been by his side for the last 27 years. His son, Jeffrey (J.J.) Robert Schutte, Jr. (Allysa Cain), four month old grandson Julian Robert-Lamont Schutte, in-laws, Irene (Alvie) Nelson, and many more family and friends. He will truly be missed, Always and Forever.

A Celebration of Life will be from 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 18 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; cremation will follow.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.