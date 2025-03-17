August 18th, 1933 – March 6th, 2025

Marlene Joan (Slick) Alsin, passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 91. She lived independently until April 2024, when the effects of congestive heart failure forced her to move to assisted living. Marlene was born August 18, 1933, at home in rural Roaring Spring, PA. She was the second of 10 children.

Marlene is survived by her grandson Lars; son Michael (Lindsay Ash); siblings Shirley, Helen, Carol, Earl, and Karen; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband Maury; parents Eber and Kathryn; and siblings Romaine, Mary, Robert, and Mearl.

When Marlene’s grandson Lars arrived, he occupied much of her time. Every Saturday morning, she brought over donuts, including at least one chocolate donut for Lars. Most Wednesdays found her hosting Lars for supper. Marlene also volunteered at Lars’ elementary school, including presenting on “olden times ” to his 3rd grade class.

Marlene met Maury at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (KC, MO), They married in 1964, having Michael in 1966. Marlene was active at Faith Lutheran Church (Prairie Village, KS) and its Priscilla Circle and Lutheran Women group. After Faith closed in 2017, she joined Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (Leawood, KS).

Marlene travelled extensively in retirement, starting in 1995 with a 5-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji with her sister Shirley. She recalled asking her son which of the extra excursions she should do: “If you aren’t planning a return trip – ALL of them.” Her last trip was a June 2023 family reunion in Pennsylvania. In between she sailed the Danube, Holland canals, and Norwegian fjords; toured Austria, the Pacific Northwest, Vancouver, England, and Hawaii; spent several Februarys in Florida with her sister Shirley; watched The Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany; marked the 500th anniversary of Katie Luther’s birth touring Lutheran sites in Germany; spent many Christmases with family (in St. Louis, California, Pennsylvania ,Hawaii, and Panama); as well as other travels to see her siblings.

Marlene taught English and reading in Shawnee Mission Public Schools for 31 years.

When asked recently if she had any regrets, Marlene replied “No. I really got to do a lot in my life. Things I never expected.”

Marlene’s memorial service will be Saturday, March 22nd (1030am visitation, 11am service,12pm reception) at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.