July 23rd, 1943 – March 13th, 2025

Mikey L. Easter, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 81. She was born on July 23, 1943, in Emporia, Kansas, beloved daughter of Charles Rathbun and Irene Cleeton.

Throughout her life, Mikey found joy in the simple pleasures, particularly her love for reading, which provided her endless hours of comfort and exploration. Her gentle spirit and warm heart touched all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and love.

Mikey is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Rathbun and Irene Cleeton; her son, Charles Pringle; her sister, Sally Cleeton; her brother, Pat Cleeton and granddaughter Makayla.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved daughters Kim Bartlett and her husband Rick, Tracy Hansett and her husband Bill, and Jill Easter. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Carol Kegin and her husband Terry, and Shannon Crow and her husband Dennis.

Her legacy lives on through her 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren whose lives she enriched with her wisdom and humor, and one precious great-grandson. Mikey also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Mikey will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, compassion, and gentle nature left an indelible mark on the hearts of her family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Mikey’s life will be held at a future date, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and share stories of the wonderful times spent together.

In this time of sorrow, may we find comfort in the love that Mikey shared with us all. Her spirit will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forever.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.