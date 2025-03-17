Mike Frizzell March 17, 2025 Emergency Response SUV lands inside Overland Park apartments after driver has medical emergency Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL An Overland Park Police supervisor takes photos of the SUV and damaged building after the driver was taken away by ambulance. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. An elderly man has non-life-threatening injuries after a medical emergency while driving caused him to crash on Monday afternoon. Overland Park police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the Residences at Prairiefire luxury apartments, 6231 W. 136th St., at 1:47 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from firefighters reported one SUV had crashed through an exterior wall of the building, coming to a stop entirely inside. Firefighters were able to help the man out of the SUV through the rear hatch. Paramedics then transported the man to an area hospital in stable condition. Radio traffic indicated the man is in his mid-80s. The vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer, hit the north wall of the building, where there are more than 25 electric meters.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. One Evergy employee was at the scene and disconnected power to the building until repairs can be made. A city of Overland Park building inspector also responded to evaluate the damage. The vehicle appeared to have been driving south on Lamar Avenue just before the crash. Overland Park Police have not released any details about the crash. No other injuries were reported. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articlePrairie Village and Fairway police investigate 2 Hen House grocery store burglaries a week apart LATEST HEADLINES Prairie Village and Fairway police investigate 2 Hen House grocery store burglaries a week apart Johnson County Post hosting community town hall on phones in schools Overland Park Police investigate reported stabbing off 135th and Grant Bar and eatery 30hop opening soon at Merriam Grand Station Prairie Village to install traffic calming measures along 66th Street near school