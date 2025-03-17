An elderly man has non-life-threatening injuries after a medical emergency while driving caused him to crash on Monday afternoon.

Overland Park police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the Residences at Prairiefire luxury apartments, 6231 W. 136th St., at 1:47 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters reported one SUV had crashed through an exterior wall of the building, coming to a stop entirely inside.

Firefighters were able to help the man out of the SUV through the rear hatch.

Paramedics then transported the man to an area hospital in stable condition.

Radio traffic indicated the man is in his mid-80s.

The vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer, hit the north wall of the building, where there are more than 25 electric meters.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

One Evergy employee was at the scene and disconnected power to the building until repairs can be made.

A city of Overland Park building inspector also responded to evaluate the damage.

The vehicle appeared to have been driving south on Lamar Avenue just before the crash.

Overland Park Police have not released any details about the crash.

No other injuries were reported.