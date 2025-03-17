It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Schandler of Overland Park, Kansas on March 5, 2025.

Bob, 89, was born on December 27, 1935, in San Juan, TX. He attended St. Louis University where he met and married his lifelong wife of 64 years. Together, they spent most of their lives raising their family in the St. Louis area. Bob is survived by his wife Pam Schandler; brother Eugene Schandler; 7 children, Cathy Toth and husband Chip, Jill Lenhard and husband Kevin, Robert Schandler and wife Daiana, Pat Schandler and partner David Hernandez, Jim Schandler and wife Priscilla, Nick Schandler and wife Andrea, and Mike Schandler; 17 grandchildren, Kyle Toth and wife Melanie, Lauren Gerard and husband Ryan; Kurt Lenhard and wife Tori, Megan Bennett and husband Zach, Madeline Ernest and husband Gary, Clarisse Webber, Gianna Webber, Jonathan Webber, David Webber, Annalisse Webber, Isabella Schandler, Erica Schandler, Drew Schandler, Grant Schandler, Leah Schandler, Harper Schandler, and William Schandler; and 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor Gerard, Avery Gerard, Palmer Gerard, Maverick Gerard, Mila Toth, Baker Toth, Sophia Lenhard, Scarlett Lenhard, Grace Bennett, Levi Bennett, and Elliot Ernest.

Bob was a spiritual man who showed his love and faith through example. Bob had a way of showing love without having to say it, of making you feel like the center of the universe without telling you you’re important, or teaching a lesson without lecturing.

Anybody who knew Bob well recognized he was above all a devoted, supportive husband. Bob put his wife first and epitomized the marital vow to prioritize one’s spouse before oneself. He is remembered by his children for his unquestioned devotion to his family; his selflessness; his quiet, calm demeanor; and his gentle kindness.

Bob leaves a legacy of love and compassion in his extensive circle of friends and family. He will be missed by the many family and friends who loved him dearly.

A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209 on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 10:00 am. The Funeral Mass will also be streamed LIVE and will be accessible for viewing afterwards ( kcnativity.org/onlineevents )

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.

