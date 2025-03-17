September 1, 1948 — March 14, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Robert Lynn Vanderslice, affectionately known as “Bob,” passed away peacefully at his Shawnee, Kansas home on Friday, March 14, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was devoted to his friends and family. Bob is survived by his wife, Cynthia; their three children, Richard (Kerry) Vanderslice, Michael (Megan) Vanderslice, Christie (Jay) Runnfeldt and his granddaughters, Isabella and Emerson Runnfeldt who he adored.

He was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on September 1,1948. He excelled in football and baseball during his high school years at Shawnee High School. His college journey took him to Harding University where he played football then to Oklahoma State University, it was there that he met the love of his life, Cindy, on a blind date. Their love story blossomed, and they embarked on a remarkable 54-year marriage.

After graduating from Oklahoma State University, Bob began a successful career at Midway Ford Truck Center. He retired in 2010 after almost 40 years and pursued his passion for golf. Bob was known for his integrity, humorous stories and found joy in spending time with his friends and family. Playing golf, boating, skiing and going to the beach on family vacations is where he loved spending most of his time.

A visitation and service will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Garden, visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. The chapel is located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to pancreatic cancer research at pancan.org.

