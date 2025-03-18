Barbara Rae Frans

October 17, 1948 — March 16, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

Barbara ‘Barb” Rae Frans, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025 at home in Lenexa, Kansas, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on October 17, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, Barb brought warmth and joy to all who knew her.

Barb dedicated much of her professional life to the Information Technology sector at Sprint, where she was known for her dedication and expertise as she moved her way up through leadership channels. Beyond her career, she found immense joy in quilting, a craft through which she expressed her creativity and love for those she held dear. Barb delighted in spending time with her friends, often enjoying lively lunches and memorable vacations together. Above all, she treasured moments with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Preceded in death by her parents, Betty Ann (Krause) Parrent and Ray Parrent Jr., Barb is survived by her devoted husband, Leslie Frans. She leaves behind a loving family who will miss her dearly; her daughters, Michele Holway (husband Terry), Amanda Lewis (partner Chris Oropeza) and their children Brodey, Wesley, Jade, Brayden, and Nathan, Ann Heinlein (husband Ryan) and their children Dalton and Jorie, Sandy Uebele (husband Todd) and their children Lauren, Justin and Weston; her sons Steve Frans (wife Erica) and their children Petra, Hazel, Eleanor, Amos and Porter, Clay Frans (wife Laura) and their daughter Addison. Barb is also survived by her sister Linda Russell and many cherished great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Barb’s kindness, strength, and devotion to her family and friends will be deeply missed. Her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Services will be held at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection West at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 22, 2025. 24000 W. Valley Parkway, Olathe, KS 66061

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 2101 Rosecrans Ave, Ste 3200, El Segundo, CA 90245.

A celebration of life will be held at Austin’s, 11180 S Lone Elm Rd., Olathe, KS 66061 immediately following services, allowing family and friends to gather and honor her memory in a manner befitting her spirit.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.