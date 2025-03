Oregon-based Dutch Bros has officially unveiled its newest Johnson County shop.

On Sunday, the coffee chain opened its new location at the 95Metcalf development in Overland Park — its first in the city.

Dutch Bros opened at 9721 Metcalf Ave.

The company built a new space off 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, at the redeveloped site of the former Sears store.

Dutch Bros is near the recently-opened Panera cafe, as well as QuikTrip and Texas Roadhouse.

Dutch Bros is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dutch Bros offers a wide range of coffee drinks

The coffee chain’s menu features traditional coffee drinks like lattes and cold brews, as well as signature drinks like the “kicker” (espresso and Irish cream) and the seasonal brownie batter mocha.

Dutch Bros also offers flavored “Rebel” energy drinks, which come in flavors like watermelon, strawberry, and “electric berry” (blue raspberry and lime).

The menu also features other beverages like sparkling sodas, chai lattes, smoothies and lemonades.

This marks the first Dutch Bros in Overland Park

The Oregon-based company also has another Overland Park location in the works at the Prairiefire shopping and entertainment district off 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

Outside of Overland Park, Dutch Bros has other Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Olathe and Lenexa.

Across the state line, the chain also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

