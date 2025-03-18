Jesse E Lopez

November 25, 1941 — March 17, 2025

Roeland Park

Jesse Lopez, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2025, in Roeland Park, KS, at the age of 83. Born on November 25, 1941, in Kansas City, Jesse was the beloved son of the late Florentino Lopez, Sr. and Andrea Lopez.

Jesse dedicated over 30 years of his life to serving as a serviceman for KS Gas, where he was respected for his hard work and commitment. In his leisure time, Jesse enjoyed playing slots at the casino, finding joy in the simple pleasures of life.

He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he found community and faith throughout his life. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him there.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Richard, John, Al, Joe, Bobby, Florentino Jr., and Paul Lopez; sisters Martina Newton, Henrietta Carrillo, and Delores Noland; and his cherished daughter, Jessica Lopez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ermalinda Lopez; his daughter, Beatrice Thies, and her husband Bob; and his grandsons, Demetrius and Andrew Thies. Jesse also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.

The family invites friends and loved ones to pay their respects at St. Pius X Catholic Church on March 20th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by a Rosary at 10:40 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, honoring Jesse’s life and legacy.

Jesse Lopez’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.