May 14, 1941 — March 14, 2025

Shawnee

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Lawrence “Larry” Lester Daly, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who departed this life on March 14, 2025, at the age of 83. Larry passed peacefully in Shawnee, Kansas, from natural causes due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on May 14, 1941, in Plymouth, Michigan, Larry was the cherished son of Lester Daly and Marion Stickels. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Hugh Daly, and sister, Susan Clymer.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963, demonstrating the values of honor, courage, and commitment. Following his military service, he embarked on a fulfilling career as a maintenance mechanic at Eli Lilly & Company in Clinton, Indiana, where he dedicated many years of hard work and service.

Beyond his professional life, Larry was an avid golfer and a skilled woodworker. He found joy and relaxation on the golf course and took great pride in his woodworking projects. Many of his beautifully crafted pieces are still in use by friends and family today.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy W. Daly, who stood by his side throughout their 61 years together. Larry leaves behind his loving children: his daughter, Laura Daly Layton, and her husband, Tim Layton; and his son, Andrew Scott Daly, along with his wife, Gabriele Daly. He was the proud grandfather of Justin Patrick Daly, Christin Abigail Layton, and Christopher Ryan Layton, each of whom brought immense joy to his life. Larry is also survived by his brother, David Daly, with whom he shared many fond memories of their childhood.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care, as well as Senior Helpers, for their compassionate care and support during Larry’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Larry will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering devotion to his family. His presence touched the lives of those around him, and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends.

May he rest in peace, knowing he was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday March 27 at 12:30 PM at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Following the service, friends and family are invited to gather at the home of Tim and Laura Layton, beginning at 5:30 PM, to honor Larry’s life.

The family has requested no flowers be sent to the service. Please consider a donation to Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.