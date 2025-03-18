Oct 20, 1938 – Mar 15, 2025

Mary Anne (Walker) Dougherty passed away peacefully on March 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by family. She was born October 20, 1938, in St. Paul, Kansas to Raymond and Eva (Davidson) Walker.

Mary Anne graduated from Sacred Heart College in Wichita, Kansas, and taught third grade.

She married Mike Dougherty on June 30, 1962. They had three children, Patrice, Michael and Kathleen (Kassi), and she became a stay at home mother.

She later obtained a master’s degree in special education, and taught elementary and middle school special education in the Wichita, Emporia, and Olathe, Kansas, public school districts.

She was a devout Catholic, and was active in every parish that she belonged to as a lector, Eucharistic minister and choir member. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved to draw and sew, and had a way with words.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers J.D. and Mickey Walker, and son Michael Dougherty. She is survived by her husband, daughters, brother Gerald Walker; five grandchildren and one great-grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on March 20, 2025 at 10 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe, KS and burial at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Paul, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.