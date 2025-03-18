Megan T. Freking

February 5, 1965 — March 14, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Megan Tereese Freking, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2025, at the age of 60, surrounded by her immediate family. After a courageous five-year battle with kidney cancer, she entered into eternal rest with grace and faith. She is survived by her spouse, Curtis Freking, her children Lauren Swanson, spouse of Hunter Swanson, and Sarah Kate Police, spouse of Jiree Police; her father Terry Ward and her brother Tad Ward. She was preceded in death by her mother Letitia Ward who passed in 2004.

Megan was born on February 5, 1965, at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, CA, to Terry and Letitia Ward. Though her early years were marked by several moves, she was primarily raised, attended school, and formed enduring lifelong friends in Sedgwick, KS. During high school, her family relocated to Dallas before returning to Wichita, KS where she graduated in 1983.

She went on to attend Baker University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1987. Her time at Baker was especially dear to her, as she formed lifelong friendships through her sorority, Tri-Delta, and often reminisced about her cherished college years.

After graduating, Megan met the love of her life, Curtis Freking, while they both worked at Fourth Financial Corporation, a bank, in Wichita, KS. Their love story was one of deep connection and joyful companionship. When Curtis proposed; words failed them both in the overwhelming moment, and instead, they simply gazed at each other in tearful, happy agreement over their future together. They were married in 1990 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Wichita, KS.

Though Megan found fulfillment in her career at the bank, her greatest calling and vocation was as a devoted and heroic wife and mother. Family was the center of her world, and she poured her heart into creating a home filled with love, warmth, and cherished traditions.

A defining moment in Megan’s journey was her confirmation into the Catholic Church in 2002. Her faith was her guiding light, and she experienced profound joy and peace in her St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church of Wichita, KS and Ascension Catholic Church of Overland Park, KS parish communities. She was deeply devoted to the Eucharist, daily rosary, and daily prayers with Curtis, rarely missing her weekly Adoration hour as she pursued God’s will and prayed for family and friends.

In 2006 Megan and family moved to Overland Park, KS where she lived for the remainder of her life. She assisted Curtis in his accounting practice, Kane, Mitchell & Co., LLC, and enjoyed the sincere friendships of fellow associates and clients until her retirement in 2021.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—attending daily Mass, walking with her beloved dogs; Bella and Gracie, enjoying the serenity of her screened-in porch, cooking treasured family recipes, sharing lunch with friends, reading, sipping flavored coffee, and practicing the piano. The Rocky Mountains, especially Vail, held a special place in her heart and remained a source of peace throughout her life.

Megan lived a life of humility, grace, and unwavering faith. She never sought attention for herself, but instead, reflected the love of Christ in every interaction. She had a rare purity of heart and a quiet strength that touched the lives of all who knew her.

A funeral Mass will be held on March 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Prior to the funeral mass, a visitation and rosary will be held starting at 9:00 AM. Following the mass, a gravesite service will be performed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS and luncheon will follow at Johnny Cascone’s 6863 W 91st St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KU Cancer Center in Megan’s honor. Please visit kucancercenter.org/give and visit the “Give to Patient Care” landing page. From there select your donation amount and check the box to indicate the donation is “in honor or in memory” of someone. Please populate the honoree information and if comfortable send a notification email to cfreking01@gmail.com.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all who loved and supported Megan throughout her life and especially during her cancer journey.

“You have searched me, Lord, and you know me.” – Psalm 139

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.